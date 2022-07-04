Mtb, i risultati della 2a tappa della Transalp

lunedì, 4 luglio 2022

Brunico – Seconda tappa per la Maxxis Bike Transalp 2022, da Sillian a Brunico. Giornata di maltempo con 2,510 metri di altitudine e 72 km da percorrere, scalando Versciaco, passando per Dobbiaco, Alta Pusteria, Olang, Furkelpass e Kronplatz con stop imposto alla seconda sosta per le condizioni meteo dagli organizzatori. Foto @Markus Greber. Domani i 600 partecipanti transiteranno da Brunico a San Vigilio: 37 km e 1,910 metri di dislivello.

CLASSIFICHE

Men’s teams:

1. Carlos Arroyo Herrera and Luis Sanchez Mejia (7C-ECONOMY-WILIER)

time: 3:15.01,7h

2. Teus Ruijter and Tim Smeenge (KMC)

time: 3:17.51,7h

3. Michael Wohlgemuth and Philip Handl (Texpa Simplon/ MC Racing by Casa)

time: 3:19.26,7h

Women’s teams:

1. Lorenza Menapace and Evelyn Sulzer (Team Val di Sole Bike Land)

time: 4:31.32,9h

2. Irina Krenn and Martina Deubler (Bikeworld Bad Goisern / Salzkammergut)

time: 4:32.03,7h

3. Theresa Gassner and Lea Kremsreiter (SRT Protective Factoryteam Women)

time: 4:32.03,7h

Mixed

1. Alexander Stöckl and Claudia Vötter (Team Intersport Patrick 1)

time: 4:12.14,8h

2. Marc Böttger and Andrea Böttger (r2-bike.com MTN CREW)

time: 4:15.09,0h

3. Helge Nesse and Beate Nesse (Team Nesse)

time: 4:26.49,3h

Teams:

Master Teams:

1. Michael Anthes and Karl Platt (BULLS)

time: 3:30.52,4h

2. Jonathan Ramirez Carballo and Dax Arce Jaikel (7C-WILIER)

time: 3:35.32,0h

3. Francesco Grandelis and Michele Purlan Festini (Semplicemente Inseguendo

un Sogno)

time: 3:58.41,7h