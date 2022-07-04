Mtb, i risultati della 2a tappa della Transalp

Brunico – Seconda tappa per la Maxxis Bike Transalp 2022, da Sillian a Brunico. Giornata di maltempo con 2,510 metri di altitudine e 72 km da percorrere, scalando Versciaco, passando per Dobbiaco, Alta Pusteria, Olang, Furkelpass e Kronplatz con stop imposto alla seconda sosta per le condizioni meteo dagli organizzatori. Foto @Markus Greber. Domani i 600 partecipanti transiteranno da Brunico a San Vigilio: 37 km e 1,910 metri di dislivello.
CLASSIFICHE
Men’s teams:
1. Carlos Arroyo Herrera and Luis Sanchez Mejia (7C-ECONOMY-WILIER)
time: 3:15.01,7h
2. Teus Ruijter and Tim Smeenge (KMC)
time: 3:17.51,7h
3. Michael Wohlgemuth and Philip Handl (Texpa Simplon/ MC Racing by Casa)
time: 3:19.26,7h
Women’s teams:
1. Lorenza Menapace and Evelyn Sulzer (Team Val di Sole Bike Land)
time: 4:31.32,9h
2. Irina Krenn and Martina Deubler (Bikeworld Bad Goisern / Salzkammergut)
time: 4:32.03,7h
3. Theresa Gassner and Lea Kremsreiter (SRT Protective Factoryteam Women)
time: 4:32.03,7h
Mixed
1. Alexander Stöckl and Claudia Vötter (Team Intersport Patrick 1)
time: 4:12.14,8h
2. Marc Böttger and Andrea Böttger (r2-bike.com MTN CREW)
time: 4:15.09,0h
3. Helge Nesse and Beate Nesse (Team Nesse)
time: 4:26.49,3h
Teams:
Master Teams:
1. Michael Anthes and Karl Platt (BULLS)
time: 3:30.52,4h
2. Jonathan Ramirez Carballo and Dax Arce Jaikel (7C-WILIER)
time: 3:35.32,0h
3. Francesco Grandelis and Michele Purlan Festini (Semplicemente Inseguendo
un Sogno)
time: 3:58.41,7h