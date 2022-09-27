Basket, Serie A: la programmazione tv e streaming delle prime partite della Germani Brescia

Brescia – La Lega Basket ha definito la programmazione televisiva delle gare delle prime quattro giornate del campionato di Serie A di basket, che prenderà il via nel primo weekend del mese di ottobre. Di seguito, date, orari e programmazione televisiva delle partite della Germani Brescia:
EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILANO vs GERMANI BRESCIA
DOMENICA 2 OTTOBRE 2022 | ORE 18.15
Diretta TV su NOVE | Diretta streaming su ELEVEN SPORTS
GERMANI BRESCIA vs OPENJOBMETIS VARESE
SABATO 8 OTTOBRE 2022 | ORE 20.30
Diretta TV su EUROSPORT 2 | Diretta streaming su ELEVEN SPORTS
GERMANI BRESCIA vs GIVOVA SCAFATI
DOMENICA 16 OTTOBRE 2022 | ORE 19.30
Diretta streaming su ELEVEN SPORTS
HAPPY CASA BRINDISI vs GERMANI BRESCIA
DOMENICA 23 OTTOBRE 2022 | ORE 17.00
Diretta streaming su ELEVEN SPORTS