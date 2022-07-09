Mtb, la 7C Economy Wilier vince la Bike Transalp: i risultati

Riva del Garda – Ultimo atto della MAXXIS BIKE Transalp 2022: da Lavarone a Riva del Garda, passando per Serrada, Monte Faé, Nomesino, Maso Naranch, Marmitte dei Giganti, Arco.
Dopo sei successi di tappa consecutivi, la 7C-ECONOMY-WILIER di Carlos Arroyo Herrera e Luis Snachez Mejia chiude quarta e cede al team composto da Teus Ruijter e Tim Smeenge del Team KMC ma ciò non impedisce di conquistare la vittoria nella classifica generale. Michael Wohlgemuth e Philip Handl del Team Texpa Simplon/MC Racing by Casa sono secondi nella generale.
Un successo la competizione con oltre 500 partecipanti giunti a Riva del Garda e un arrivederci all’anno prossimo quando la MTB Bike Transalp sarà protagonista dal 9 al 15 luglio.
Ordine d’arrivo
Teams men:
1. Teus Ruijter und Tim Smeenge (KMC) time: 2:51.40,8h
2. Joep van den Eijnden und Juul van Loon (ThijsHendriks-Bikesight Coaching) time: 3:03.42,2h
3. Philipp Bertsch und Michael Stieglbauer (SRT Protective Factoryteam) time: 3:04.50,2h
Teams women:
1. Irina Krenn und Martina Deubler (Bikeworld Bad Goisern / Salzkammergut) time: 3:48.44,8h
2. Lorenza Menapace und Evelyn Sulzer (Team Val di Sole Bike Land) time: 3:57.03,4h
3. Theresa assner und Lea Kremsreiter (SRT Protective Factoryteam Women) time: 4:04.45,4h
Teams mixed:
1. Helge Nesse und Beate Nesse (Team Nesse) time: 3:28.15,2h
2. Chiara Mandelli und Fabio Belotti (Team Spacebikes) time: 3:42.02,3h
3. Marc Böttger und Andrea Böttger (r2-bike.com MTN CREW) time: 3:42.51,2h
Teams masters:
1. Michael Anthes und Karl Platt (BULLS) time: 3:09.28,4h
2. Jonathan Ramirez Carballo und Dax Arce Jaikel (7C-WILIER) time: 3:14.33,5h
3. Francesco Grandelis und Michele Purlan Festini (Semplicemente Inseguendo un Sogno) time: 3:27.47,6h
I VINCITORI DELLE CLASSIFICHE GENERALI
Teams men: Carlos Arroyo Herrera und Luis Snachez Mejia (7C-ECONOMY- WILIER)
Teams women: Lorenza Menapace und Evelyn Sulzer (Team Val di Sole Bike Land)
Teams mixed: Helge Nesse und Beate Nesse (Team Nesse) Teams masters: Michael Anthes und Karl Platt (BULLS)